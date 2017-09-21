9/21 Music History

1992, Parlophone Records released ‘Creep’ by Radiohead. as their debut single. The single didn’t chart but featured in the majority of critics lists at the end of the year and later appeared on their first album, Pablo Honey.

2012When Green Day‘s set is cut short at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong flies off the handle, stopping the show and going into a rant where he says, “I’m not f–king Justin Bieber, you motherf–kers. You’ve got to be f–king joking.”

1993″All Apologies,” backed with “Rape Me,” is released. It’s the last Nirvana single released while Kurt Cobain is still alive.