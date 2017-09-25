9/25 Music History

2013, Kurt Cobain’s childhood home in Aberdeen, Washington went on the market. Cobain’s mother Wendy O’Connor and sister Kim Cobain put up for sale the East 1st St. house, where he was raised, for $500,000,

2000, Ozzy Osbourne formally requested that Black Sabbath be removed from the nomination list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Calling the inclusion “meaningless

1990, Drummer Dave Grohl auditioned for Nirvana and was instantly given the job. Grohl’s last band Scream had recently split-up.

1980, John Bonham, drummer with Led Zeppelin, died aged 32 after a heavy drinking session. ‘Bonzo’ was found dead at guitarists Jimmy Page’s house of what was described as asphyxiation, after inhaling his own vomit after excessive vodka consumption, (40 shots in 4 hours).