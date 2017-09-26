9/26 Music History

2003, A report published on requests by artists to venues of their backstage requirements revealed; Limp Bizkit insisted that all the lamps in their rooms be dimmable while Mariah Carey would only have ‘bendy’ straws as she will not use straight ones. Van Halen insisted that back-stage celery is trimmed and not peeled. The Red Hot Chili Peppers asked for a meditation room and a selection of aromatherapy candles. Barry Manilow requested that the air temperature in the auditorium be kept at a regular 65 degrees.

1967, Pink Floyd played the first of three nights at the Fillmore in San Francisco, the groups first ever live dates in the US.

Mötley Crüe —— Shout At The Devil ► Heavy Metal >> 1983