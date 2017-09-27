9/27 Music History

2008, Metallica started a three-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Death Magnetic’, the bands ninth studio album.

1986, Metallica bass player Cliff Burton was crushed to death after the bands tour bus crashed between Stockholm and Copenhagen. During a European tour members from the band drew cards for the most comfortable bunk on the tour bus, Burton had won the game with an Ace of Spades and was asleep when the tour bus ran over a patch of black ice and skidded off of the road. He was thrown through the window of the bus, which fell on top of him.

1978, Born on this day, Bradley Kirk Arnold, singer, 3 Doors Down.

2005The White Stripes are the first to webcast a concert when their show at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland is streamed on NPR.org.

2016Bruce Springsteen publishes his autobiography, Born To Run.