9/28 Music History

2009, Adam Goldstein (DJ AM.), American club DJ and musician died of an accidental drug overdose at home in New York City aged 36. Had worked with Blink 182, Crazy Town and Madonna Goldstein had survived a plane crash along with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in September 2008.

1991, American jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and composer Miles Davis died of a stroke and pneumonia.

1968, American radio DJ Dewey Phillips died of heart failure aged 42. He was one of rock ‘n’ roll’s pioneering disk jockeys. In July 1954, he was the first DJ to play the young Elvis Presley’s debut record, ‘That’s All Right/Blue Moon Of Kentucky.

1902, Born on this day, Ed Sullivan

September 28

Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne told the press that her father Ozzy was once banned from her school in England after passing wind and falling asleep in the middle of a parent / teacher interview.