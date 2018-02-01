Absent Alaska lawmaker continues to collect pay
By KFQD News
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 11:43 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker, under pressure to resign after being accused of hitting a woman, has missed committee hearings and floor sessions this week but continues being paid.

Jessica Geary, with the Legislative Affairs Agency, says the agency has received no notice from Rep. Zach Fansler indicating that he wishes to decline the daily allowance lawmakers are entitled to during session.

She tells The Associated Press that since the allowance is paid two weeks in advance, Fansler has been paid through Feb. 11.

The Juneau Empire reported Saturday that a woman accused Fansler of hitting her during a night of drinking. Fansler’s lawyer denied the allegations Saturday and said Fansler wouldn’t heed calls for him to resign, but hasn’t returned messages since.

Geary says absences have no effect on whether members are entitled to pay.

