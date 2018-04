Here we go AC/DC and Axl fans… it’s confirmed!! Axl Rose and Angus Young are writing a new album together. GNR finish touring in July and AC/DC will start recording after.

With lead guitar Angus Young being the only original member of the band left, I figured it was all over for AC/DC. However the band’s biographer, Murray Engleheart claims that Axl will continue to tour with AC/DC and release a new album with them.

To quote Eric Cartman