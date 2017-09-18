Activist urges walrus rafts in absence of Arctic sea ice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An environmental activist wants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reconsider anchored rafts in the ocean to provide walruses with a platform to rest.

Diminished sea ice brought on by global warming in recent years has forced walruses to the Russia and Alaska coasts in herds of 35,000 or more.

Herds spooked by airplanes or polar bears rush to the ocean for safety and young walruses can be crushed. A Sept. 11 survey outside the Alaska village of Point Lay found 64 dead walruses.

Environmental consultant and former University of Alaska marine conservation professor Rick Steiner pitched the idea of rafts to spread out the concentration of walruses two years ago.

The Fish and Wildlife Service concluded it had no money for rafts and says it’s position hasn’t changed.

