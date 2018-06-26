Airplane with 2 on board missing south of Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A search is underway for a small airplane headed to McCarthy with two people on board.

A pilot and his wife took off in a Piper PA-18 Super Cub. Their route took the airplane south of Fairbanks.

The Alaska Air National Guard in a release says it launched a search Monday morning after a family member called the Rescue Coordination Center.

The guard says their crews were joined by four Civil Air Patrol aircraft, two Marine Corps aircraft, aircraft from the National Park Service and volunteer pilots.

Searching ended by 10 p.m. Monday and was to resume Tuesday.

