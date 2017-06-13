Alaska-Anchorage athletic director hired by Cornell College

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The athletic director at the University of Alaska Anchorage is resigning.

The university announced Monday that Keith Hackett is leaving to take the same position at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

Hackett was appointed to the Alaska-Anchorage job in fall 2013.

Chancellor Tom Case says Hackett arrived in turbulent and challenging times for UAA athletics and helped lead the school to its most successful seasons.

Hackett says the new position will allow him to be closer to his son in Minnesota and his wife’s relatives in Missouri.

He will oversee an NCAA Division III program that sponsors 19 sports and is a member of the Midwest Conference.

