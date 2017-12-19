Alaska bird watchers track species on state’s watch list

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska bird watchers have conducted their annual bird count amid recent research that says 15 percent of the state’s bird species are declining or depressed.

The Juneau Empire reports that the state’s Audubon Society members made the count on Saturday.

Two Juneau bird watchers were excited to see cormorants, a species common in the Lower 48 but less abundant in Alaska.

The group tracks 232 birds with its Alaska Watchlist. Birds are scored by four different criteria to determine their vulnerability and then placed on red and yellow lists. A high score lands a species on the red list, which includes birds in high danger of disappearing from Alaska.

Nils Warnock, executive director of Audubon Alaska, said 35 species made the red list this year.

