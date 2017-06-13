KACHEMAK, Alaska (AP) – A composting project could make one Alaska city much cleaner and greener if successful.

The Peninsula Clarion reported (http://bit.ly/2tgWlki ) Sunday Kenai Peninsula officials approved a resolution at its June 6 meeting supporting a demonstration project in Kachemak City that will take food waste from 20 Homer-area businesses and compost it rather than send it to Central Peninsula Landfill.

The project is authorized for one year to start and can be cancelled at any time. But the project won’t continue if it doesn’t save the borough any money over transporting waste to the landfill.

The only part the borough will fund is the container rentals and the hauling costs through a contractor. The physical land for the compost site is being donated by Kachemak City-based construction company Gregoire Construction.

The post Alaska borough plans composting pilot project appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.