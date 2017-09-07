Alaska community, archaeologists race to collect artifacts

QUINHAGAK, Alaska (AP) – Eight years after archaeologists began excavating an ancient village outside of the Alaska city of Quinhagak, the small group of excavators and tribal leaders are racing against time to save what they can.

KYUK.org reports (http://bit.ly/2xd0Fr7 ) volunteers this summer worked to recover relics from Nunalleq, an ancient Yupik village. Archaeologist Rick Knecht says in a worst case scenario, the site, which is situated on the coastline, could be swept away this November.

Knecht says the site will most likely be around for another five years.

Knecht says over the summer, the dig’s volunteers each discovered an average of 100-200 artifacts a day that give insight into Yupik history during a time of war.

