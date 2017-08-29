Alaska electric cooperative’s Bethel turbine plan denied

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – The Federal Aviation Administration has called off an Alaska electric cooperative’s plan to build a wind turbine near Bethel.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2xJxYOG ) the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative found out on Friday it will not be able to build the turbine off Bethel’s BIA road.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated the 350-foot turbine was denied due to “navigational air space conditions.”

The cooperative is looking for a new space and states the search could last a few months.

The turbine would have produced about 6 percent of the annual electricity demand for Bethel, Napakiak, and Oscarville. That demand will increase when the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation expansion project is completed.

