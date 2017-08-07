Alaska farmers use online farmer’s market to sell produce

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Some Alaska farmers are using a different, more consistent outlet to bring local produce to the community.

The Juneau Empire (http://bit.ly/2wxuD4A ) reported Friday famers are selling their produce online at the Salt and Soil Marketplace.

The Salt and Soil Marketplace is an online farmer’s market for Southeast Alaska that just launched its pilot year this summer. Put together in partnership with the Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition, Spruce Root Community Development, Sustainable Southeast Partnership, and the Takshanuk Watershed Council, the marketplace currently sells to only Haines and Juneau, though sellers can come from all over Southeast Alaska.

Joe Orsi, of Orsi Organic Produce, says one of the many nice things about the Salt and Soil Marketplace is its consistency – rain or shine, the marketplace is open several days a week.

