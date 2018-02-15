Alaska fishing license sales drop in 2017, but revenue grows

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Sport-fishing license sales dropped in Alaska last year, despite the state Department of Fish and Game recording an increase in revenue from license sales.

Division of Sportfish Director Tom Brookover said on Tuesday that the department was expecting the decline in sales because fees rose.

Brookover says resident license sales fell by a much higher percentage than nonresident license sales.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that the Legislature approved an increase in license fees in 2016 to go into effect in 2017.

Yearlong residential sport-fishing licenses increased to $29 and nonresident license fees increased to $25 for a one-day license and to $70 for a week license.

The money from license sales goes into the Fish and Game fund, which helps pay for various research and management activities.

