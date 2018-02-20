Alaska food bank implements measures to limit waste
By KFQD News
|
Feb 20, 2018 @ 11:09 AM

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, the main hunger alleviation program for the peninsula, collected more than 750,000 pounds of food in 2017.

The Peninsula Clarion reports Kenai Peninsula Food Bank Executive Director Linda Swarner says food bank staff and volunteers do their best to make sure none of that goes to waste.

Swarner says the food bank trains its staff and volunteers to evaluate when something can be used rather than making a snap judgment.

Swarner says the food bank reuses the coffee grounds. That goes into a small compost pile the Food Bank keeps and gives local farmers access to.

Soda cans get recycled and donated to a youth organization. The plastic domes that cover cakes or baked goods are given out for various purposes, such as miniature greenhouses.

The post Alaska food bank implements measures to limit waste appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Bills would impose work requirements for Medicaid in Alaska Democrats send Walker 3 names for open Alaska House seat 2011 Iditarod winner says he will skip this year’s race Officer: Seafood plant fails to report property fire Sen. Murkowski to deliver Legislative address on Thursday Walker has early fundraising edge in Alaska governor’s race
Comments