Alaska Gov. Walker proposes head tax to boost state revenue
By KFQD News
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 9:52 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker will propose a head tax on Alaskans to partially fill the multi-billion dollar gap between state revenue and spending.

The governor, an independent, at special legislative session next month will propose a 1.5 percent flat tax on wages or self-employment income.

Retirement income such as Social Security would not be taxed. Interest income, dividends and capital gains also would not be taxed.

The tax would be capped at $2,200 or double the previous year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend. This year’s dividend is announced at $1,100, so the maximum tax paid, at an income level of $147,000 or above, would be $2,200.

Department of Revenue Commissioner Sheldon Fisher says the tax is projected to take in about $320 million, leaving a revenue gap of up to $500 million.

The post Alaska Gov. Walker proposes head tax to boost state revenue appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Suspect arrested in fatal Anchorage hit-and-run cr...
Man dies after falling from boat into southwest Al...
NTSB meets in Alaska for plane crash investigative...
Idaho lawyer suspended for evidence tampering in A...
Twin Lakes Playground dirt safe, city engineers sa...
Dunleavy announces plans to run for governor in Al...
Comments