JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has called legislators into a second special session, after they failed to reach agreement on a budget and plan to address the state’s deficit.

Walker issued his proclamation Friday, shortly after the first special session ended. His agenda includes one item – the budget.

The new special session is scheduled to start Friday afternoon.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The post Alaska governor calls budget special session appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.