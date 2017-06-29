Alaska governor participates in White House energy meeting
By KFQD News
|
Jun 29, 2017 @ 9:19 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker participated Wednesday in a White House meeting on energy issues.

His office says that Walker was one of four governors invited to discuss energy opportunities in their respective states.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt joined Walker and the governors of Iowa, Maine and Nebraska for the meeting, which also included tribal leaders.

Walker has long touted the potential for a major natural gas pipeline project in Alaska, seeing it as a way to bolster the economic fortunes of a state that’s largely reliant on oil.

State officials have expressed hope for working with President Donald Trump’s administration on resource development and land access issues. The state often was at odds with former President Barack Obama’s administration on those matters.

