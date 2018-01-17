Alaska governor proposes bills to address crime

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is proposing legislation that would stiffen the penalties for distributing larger quantities of drugs and would allow judges to consider out-of-state criminal histories when determining bail and release conditions.

He says current state laws for drug distribution have little deterrent effect on those importing larger amounts of drugs into the state.

Walker also wants to allow the state attorney general to schedule controlled substances by regulation on an emergency basis as a way to address emergent new drugs.

The bills are part of a suite of measures that Walker sees as proactive steps to improve public safety.

