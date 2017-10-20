Alaska grants tribes authority over children’s services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The state of Alaska has signed an agreement with tribal organizations, granting them authority over certain children’s services currently provided by the state.

KTVA-TV reports that the compact signed on Thursday gives a tribe the ability to decide what kind of services its community can provide.

Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie Davidson said tribes will be able to do anything from assisting with home visits to securing licenses for foster homes.

Nicole Borromeo, general counsel for the Alaska Federation of Natives, said the state and tribes negotiated the compact for eight months before agreeing. Borromeo says it’s an umbrella agreement that sets forth a government-to-government relationship.

