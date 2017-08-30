SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska hospital says the trend of its declining income is turning around.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2wSgtz5 ) Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna reported an approximately 91 percent drop in its income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Central Peninsula Hospital CEO Rick Davis says through the fourth quarter – or June 30, 2017 – the hospital brought in approximately $1.5 million in net income. That compared to about $24 million the previous year.

Davis says the board of Central Peninsula General Hospital Inc., the nonprofit entity that operates the hospital, anticipated the revenue drop, and it’s not all due to fewer people using the hospital.

Davis says the decrease is due largely to declining reimbursements from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for patients on Medicare.

The post Alaska hospital ends fiscal year with 93% drop in net income appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.