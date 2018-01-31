Alaska House leaders wait on Fansler after resignation call
By KFQD News
|
Jan 31, 2018

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska House leaders have had no contact with a freshman lawmaker accused of hitting a woman even though the House speaker called for his resignation Saturday.

Speaker Bryce Edgmon says they have asked Rep. Zach Fansler for the keys to his office and reassigned his staff, and are now in a waiting game.

If Fansler doesn’t resign, the House could expel him with a two-thirds vote. However, Edgmon didn’t appear ready to take that step. He instead said Bethel Democrat deserves time to make a decision.

The Juneau Empire reported Saturday that a woman accused Fansler of hitting her after a night of drinking. Fansler’s attorney has said his client denies allegations he beat the woman and that he had no immediate plans to resign.

