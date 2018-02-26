Alaska House passes bill to add Juneau superior judge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska House on Friday approved legislation to add another superior court judge in Juneau, a change requested by the state court system as a way to better manage a large caseload.

A district court judge in Juneau is expected to retire this year, and the court system proposed that that position be converted to a superior court position. Superior court judges have broader jurisdiction and can handle a greater range of cases.

The court system says the new superior court judge would share a judicial assistant and law clerk with other Juneau judges and use an existing courtroom.

The court will pay for the position from money it’s accumulated by not filling positions over the last few years.

The bill still must pass the Senate.

