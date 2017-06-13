JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska House is poised to begin debate on its rewrite of the state capital budget.

The budget was on the House calendar Monday but was expected to be taken up on Tuesday.

If the Senate does not agree to changes made by the House, the capital budget would go to a conference committee.

The capital budget is one of the unresolved pieces, with the special session scheduled to end Friday.

Lawmakers have not finalized an operating budget or plan to address the state’s deficit. They also haven’t come to terms on oil tax and credit changes or taken up a proposed increase in state motor fuels taxes.

The post Alaska House poised to debate capital budget appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.