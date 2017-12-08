JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on allegations of wrongdoing against an Alaska state senator (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

The speaker of the Alaska House says state Sen. David Wilson crossed a line by using a news conference to “chastise” people who came forward as witnesses after allegations of inappropriate behavior by Wilson toward a female House aide surfaced.

Speaker Bryce Edgmon says he thinks that warrants a Senate investigation.

Wilson on Thursday called for the release of a report and video he says clear him of wrongdoing in the incident involving the aide.

He called on Edgmon and House Rules Chairwoman Gabrielle LeDoux to step down from their leadership roles for comments they allegedly made surrounding the incident and their handling of the matter.

Edgmon says he was torn between pursuing the matter through the Legislative Council and respecting the aide’s wishes that the matter be kept private.

—

10:50 a.m.

An Alaska state senator is calling for the public release of a report and video that he says clear him of wrongdoing after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a female House aide surfaced.

Republican Sen. David Wilson of Wasilla also wants House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and House Rules Chair Gabrielle LeDoux to step down from their leadership roles for their handling of the matter.

Wilson says he never placed a cell phone between the aide’s legs, an allegation that surfaced on a blog in October.

Wilson says Senate President Pete Kelly shared with him the findings of the Legislative Affairs Agency investigation.

The agency recently denied The Associated Press’ request for video of the incident, citing policy prohibiting release of surveillance materials to the public unless required by court order.

AP-WF-12-08-17 0114GMT

The post Alaska House speaker takes issue with senator appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.