Alaska jail’s dog companion program encourages good behavior

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska jail’s program that provides well-behaved inmates with dog companions is off to a hot start.

KSRM-AM reported Wednesday that inmates at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward, Alaska, now have the opportunity to take in a dog if they meet certain criteria.

Marianna Miranda, the jail’s assistant superintendent, says she has more than 400 inmates – and all of them want a dog.

She says to qualify, inmates have to have a year with no disciplinary issues, demonstrate they are working on a pro-social path and be employed.

Miranda says the dogs are given to a primary handler and have two secondary handlers. They sleep in their primary inmate’s cell.

The program is funded by a fraction of the money that inmates make running a snack shack in the jail.

