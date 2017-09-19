ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – State Rep. Dave Talerico of Alaska and his son have been cited for using an all-terrain vehicle to hunt moose in an area where it’s not allowed.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xu1RW2 ) that Talerico and his son were cited on Friday in the Wood River Controlled Use area, where hunting with ATVs is not allowed.

Talerico said he thought the place he turned his ATV around at was outside of the prohibited area. He says tracks in the area show he’s not the only one with that interpretation of where motorized vehicles are allowed.

The Talericos are scheduled to be in court for the misdemeanor charge on Sept. 25.

The post Alaska lawmaker cited on hunt for ATV use in restricted area appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.