Alaska lawmaker plans return next week after medical issue

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker says she plans to return to Juneau next week after suffering complications from a pulmonary embolism.

Democratic state Rep. Ivy Spohnholz of Anchorage says in a Facebook post that she’s out of the hospital and resting at home. She says she plans to return to Juneau next Monday.

Spohnholz is part of a House majority coalition that has been short-handed since Democrat Zach Fansler resigned last month, bringing the coalition’s majority in the 40-member House to a razor-thin 21 members.

Fansler’s replacement, Tiffany Zulkosky, is expected to be sworn in this week.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon said Monday that Reps. John Lincoln and Dan Ortiz were out with the flu. Ortiz participated in a House Finance Committee debate on budget amendments by phone.

