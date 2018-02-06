JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska state Sen. Dennis Egan says he won’t seek re-election, citing health concerns.

The 70-year-old Juneau Democrat made the announcement on KINY radio on Tuesday. He said he has multiple sclerosis.

Egan has served in the Senate since 2009 after he emerged as a candidate that both then-Gov. Sarah Palin and Senate Democrats could agree on after failed attempts to fill an open seat.

He replaced Kim Elton, who left the Senate for a job with the Obama administration.

Egan is the son of Alaska’s first state governor, William Egan, and is a former Juneau mayor.

He currently serves in the five-member Senate minority. The caucus’ leader, Sen. Berta Gardner of Anchorage, earlier announced that she also won’t seek re-election.

The post Alaska lawmaker says he won’t seek re-election, cites health appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.