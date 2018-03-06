Alaska Legislature OKs adding Juneau Superior Court judge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature has approved adding another Superior Court judge in Juneau.

The change was requested by the state court system as a way to better manage a large caseload.

With a District Court judge in Juneau expected to retire this year, the court system proposed converting that position to a Superior Court position. Superior Court judges have broader jurisdiction and can handle a greater range of cases.

Monday’s Senate vote approving the measure followed passage of the bill in the House last month.

