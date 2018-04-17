Alaska looks at ways for residents to give to government

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature already is cutting into the amount of the yearly oil-wealth fund check given to residents to help pay for state government.

Now, lawmakers are looking at other ways for residents to spend more of their check – to help pay for state government.

One proposal would set up a raffle to benefit schools. Another would let residents donate all or part of their Alaska Permanent Fund dividend to the state treasury.

All this comes as lawmakers, deadlocked on taxes, look for alternatives to bolster state coffers in response to a persistent state budget deficit. It also comes amid a roiling political debate over the future of the dividend.

Alaska has no state sales or personal income tax.

