Alaska man charged with faking death to avoid prison term
By KFQD News
|
Jul 21, 2017 @ 9:27 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man suspected of faking death to avoid a prison term has been charged with conspiracy and filing false distress calls.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Ryan Meganack of Port Graham was scheduled to plead guilty Dec. 5 in a state sexual assault case.

Prosecutors say Meganack in late November abandoned a skiff at an island and hid out at a campsite. Meganack’s girlfriend the next day told Meganack’s family that he had left in the skiff and was missing.

Federal, state and local authorities launched a search. The Coast Guard estimates it spent nearly $311,000 searching.

Alaska State Troopers found and arrested Meganack on Dec. 2.

He was sentenced in January in the state case and remains imprisoned. Court documents do not list an attorney in the new case.

