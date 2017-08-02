ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers and local authorities say a man was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer.

KTVA-TV (http://bit.ly/2vsW1V2 ) reported Tuesday state troopers say Adam Williams was taken into custody for killing Kyle Wassillie.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters say CPR was attempted on Wassillie, who was shot at a home owned by a relative of Williams, but he couldn’t be resuscitated.

Nunapitchuk’s village police chief Roman Daniel says Wassillie was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Troopers say Wassillie’s next of kin have been notified. Williams was taken to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center. Court records show he was arraigned Sunday, with a public defender assigned to represent him.

The post Alaska man charged with murder in death of off-duty officer appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.