Alaska man sentenced in theft of ATMs with front-end loaders

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 26-year-old man who used front-end loaders to steal ATMs from Alaska banks has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Adrian Turnbow of Anchorage also was ordered to pay nearly $453,000 in restitution to three banks and two businesses from which heavy equipment was stolen.

Three people who helped in one ATM theft were also sentenced.

All four had pleaded guilty to possession of stolen bank property.

Turnbow used front-end loaders stolen from construction sites to remove four ATMs in December, February and March. A security guard called police in March as a man fled after trying to take an ATM from an east-side bank.

Turnbow, wearing a ski mask and carrying a loaded handgun, was arrested when the loader became stuck in a parking lot embankment.

