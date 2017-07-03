JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Wildlife officials say an Alaska man is unharmed after a bear climbed on top of him.

Tom Schumacher with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game says the bear approached the man and his Rottweiler as they were walking near Dredge Lake in Juneau on Friday. According to Schumacher, the dog had been walking about 50 feet ahead of his owner when he returned being chased by the bear.

The man led the bear away from his dog and sat down to avoid being knocked down. Schumacher says the bear got top of the man. The man fought back by kicking the bear while the dog was barking and biting its back end. Both escaped unharmed.

Officials believe the bear was defending its cub.

The post Alaska man unharmed after bear climbed on top of him appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.