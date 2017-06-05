ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Fish and Game says its officers shot and killed an aggressive cow moose that injured at least four people in separate attacks in an Eagle River subdivision.

Nearly two weeks after first learning that three of the attacks had already taken place, Fish and Game officers on Thursday spotted the moose, acting aggressively at the site of the fourth attack with its twin calves nearby.

It acted aggressively again on Friday, leading officers to kill the moose and capture the calves to be taken to a wildlife care facility.

Staff members feared that the moose would continue its attacks on humans that could have led to additional injury or death.

A Fish and Game release said repeated attacks by a cow moose over a period of weeks are “highly unusual.”

The post Alaska officers kill aggressive cow moose; calves OK appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.