Alaska officials: Budget error could shut down ferry system

HAINES, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials say a legislative mistake might mean the state ferry system will have to shut down in the spring.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2fkIDvx ) Wednesday that the Alaska Marine Highway lost its allocated $30 million for the year due to an unforeseen error in the state’s supplemental budget. The 2017 budget had special language in it that specified the highway’s funding would be cut if the supplemental budget needed more than $100 million – and that happened.

Pat Pitney, director of the Alaska Office of Management and Budget, said the Legislature didn’t know about the problem prior to the budget being signed into law.

State Sen. Bert Stedman says the highway will run out of money in April.

Gov. Bill Walker is expected to ask the Legislature for supplemental funding to avoid a shutdown.

