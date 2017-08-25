JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska authorities are working with an initiative group to draft guidelines for testing the state’s sexual assault kits, some of which have been shelved for years due to lack of funding.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2xyNzAi ) that earlier this month, Alaska sexual assault experts met to hash out the best way to handle the state’s untested kits. Alaska State Troopers have more than 1,000 untested kits containing DNA evidence from sexual assaults, while in 2016, the Juneau Police Department had about 350 untested kits and the Anchorage Police Department had another 1,400.

The state received $1.1 million last fall to test the kits, but that hasn’t happened yet. The initiative group is developing a testing priority to make sure the money is used as efficiently as possible.

The post Alaska officials draft plan to test shelved sex assault kits appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.