Alaska officials proceed with hydroelectric plant expansion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Energy Authority will continue with its plans for a $46.4 million expansion at its Bradley Lake hydroelectric plant near Homer following the approval from its board of directors.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports (http://bit.ly/2vVAO6g ) the board unanimously voted in favor of the expansion at their Aug. 10 meeting in Anchorage. With the board’s approval, the Alaska Energy Authority can look at developing and financing options for its Battle Creek diversion project.

The energy office has said the project would add roughly 37,300 megawatt hours per year to Bradley Lake’s current power production, equivalent to about 10 percent of its average annual output.

Executive Director Michael Lamb says the project has also received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and is “shovel ready.”

