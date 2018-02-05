Alaska officials report oil spill at Valdez Marine Terminal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has reported a spill at the Valdez Marine Terminal.

KTVA-TV reports that the department says the spill appears to be less than 200 gallons of crude oil from the Alaska North Slope. The spill was discovered Saturday morning by a worker who was during routine rounds.

The department says oil reached the water but “no sheen on water has been observed.”

The cause of the spill is under investigation. But the department says the oil might have leaked from loading arms into containment. The department says there’s no impact to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

The department will continue to monitor and clean the area.

Skimming vessels have been deployed to the spill site.

