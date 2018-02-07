Alaska Permanent Fund reports strong returns, value of $64B

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has reported strong returns and a total value of $64 billion in the first half of the 2018 fiscal year.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that the fund corporation announced the numbers on Monday, highlighting returns of 8.45 percent.

The report was released as domestic markets continued to be down for the second consecutive day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Monday at 24,345, down more than 7 percent from Friday.

The public equities portion of the Fund’s investments produced an 11.9 percent return and outperformed the corporation’s investment benchmark between July 1, 2017, and Jan. 1.

The Fund has more than doubled in overall asset value since ending the 2009 year at $29.9 billion following the market crash that spurred the Great Recession.

—

Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com

