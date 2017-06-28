Alaska police: Bear sighting calls up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska’s largest city are urging people to stop calling emergency lines to report non-emergency bear sightings.

Police say 911 calls about bears have spiked in the wake of recent maulings.

Two people died in separate black bear attacks last week south of Anchorage and near a mine about 275 miles northeast of Anchorage. Several others were injured in three brown bear maulings that occurred in the Anchorage area since mid-June.

Police say most bear sightings don’t need to be called in to 911. But police do want to hear about bears that are aggressive, sick, injured, orphaned or rummaging through trash.

Police say if people see a brown bear in town, they still should call 911 since that is more rare.

