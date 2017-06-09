Alaska prepares for possible government shutdown
By KFQD News
|
Jun 9, 2017 @ 9:33 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker has set up an “incident command” structure – similar to what is used during wildfires or other disasters – to prepare for a potential government shutdown.

Leading the effort is Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth. Her department is reviewing what money could be spent for “vital” state services if the Legislature fails to pass a budget.

The start of the new fiscal year is July 1.

While Walker characterized a shutdown as unlikely, he told reporters Thursday he wants the state to be prepared. He says the administration is increasingly concerned that a shutdown could occur with each passing day.

Legislative leaders have said they don’t want to see a government shutdown but have yet to come to terms on a budget and plan for addressing Alaska’s deficit.

