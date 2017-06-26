Alaska public library hosts 1st Drag Queen Story Hour

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska public library hosted its first-ever Drag Queen Story Hour.

KTOO.org reported (http://bit.ly/2tXMYGF ) Friday that Gigi Monroe read children’s classics to more than 100 adults, teenagers and children at the Douglas Public Library in Juneau.

Monroe, covered in ruffles, rhinestones and glitter, is the creation of James Hoagland, a professional wig designer and producer of Juneau Pride’s sold out drag revue, Glitz. Hoagland says the experience provides youth with a real life example of self-expression, so they may feel freer to express themselves.

The idea to bring drag queens to Juneau’s youth comes from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York, which believes Drag Queen Story Hour “captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity in childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

