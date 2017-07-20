Alaska radio station fined more than $60K by FCC

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – According to a news released published by the Federal Communications Commission, an Alaska radio station is facing fines in the tens of thousands of dollars for a list of violations, including “undermining” the Emergency Alert System.

KTUU.com (http://bit.ly/2uE9V5j ) reported Wednesday the FCC says it has issued a proposed fine to the tune of $66,000 against FM station Kenai Educational Media based in Seward.

According to the release, KIBH-FM is accused of “numerous apparent violations of FCC rules.” KIBH management says these alleged violations date back nearly five years and have more or less been fixed.

Violations presented in the FCC’s statement include failure to monitor at least two Emergency Alert System sources, failure to maintain required records, and failure to respond to several FCC inquiries.

