Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub
By KFQD News
|
Oct 19, 2017 @ 10:20 AM

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – It was an odd day earlier this week for one Alaska animal control officer who took a call about an alligator outgrowing its bathtub.

KTUU-TV reports a Wasilla resident called 911 after realizing the more than 4-foot-long alligator named Allie couldn’t live in a tub anymore.

Rescue group Valley Aquatics took Allie in. Sheridan Perkins, owner of the rescue group, says Allie is a 3-year-old American alligator.

Perkins says she has thought about re-homing Allie in Florida.

The alligator is Wasilla’s second run in this year with a large reptile. In May, a 17-foot python named Sam went missing for several days before reappearing in his home’s living room thanks to the owner leaving a door open for him.

The post Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

F-35 fighter jet undergoes equipment testing at Al...
Name of musher in doping case being withheld
Navy meets with Kodiak community to address traini...
Anchorage woman dies in Glenn Highway rollover cra...
7 historic Tlingit pieces returned to Southeast Al...
Wasilla community raises enough funds for new poli...
Comments