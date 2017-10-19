Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – It was an odd day earlier this week for one Alaska animal control officer who took a call about an alligator outgrowing its bathtub.

KTUU-TV reports a Wasilla resident called 911 after realizing the more than 4-foot-long alligator named Allie couldn’t live in a tub anymore.

Rescue group Valley Aquatics took Allie in. Sheridan Perkins, owner of the rescue group, says Allie is a 3-year-old American alligator.

Perkins says she has thought about re-homing Allie in Florida.

The alligator is Wasilla’s second run in this year with a large reptile. In May, a 17-foot python named Sam went missing for several days before reappearing in his home’s living room thanks to the owner leaving a door open for him.

