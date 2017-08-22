Alaska researchers celebrate state-of-the-art facility

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska researchers in Juneau have been at their state-of-the-art facility for a decade, where they last year earned a gold medal from the U.S. Department of Commerce for a study of sablefish.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2wu8hoN) staff at the Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute celebrated the facility’s 10th anniversary on Saturday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers survey Alaska’s most important commercial fish stocks like pollock, sablefish and salmon.

Their award-winning research was for an ecosystem level study of sablefish – or black cod. The research shed light on the impact warming ocean temperatures have on sablefish prey.

Fisheries research biologist Emily Fergusson has worked at the lab for 16 years. She remembers researching out of old trailers with busted pipes before the facility was built.

