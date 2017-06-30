JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A top Alaska elections official says she plans to treat a request by President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud as she would treat any other request for voter information. Division of Elections Director Josie Bahnke says some voter information is public, including names and party affiliations. But she says other information is considered confidential and not releasable, including dates of birth and Social Security information. Gov. Bill Walker’s office on Friday said the state had received the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Responses so far by other states have been mixed. Officials in some states have said they will not comply with the request. Some also have said they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under their state laws.

The post Alaska Responds to Federal Request for Voting Records appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.